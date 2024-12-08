Tourism on the up in Calderdale as the borough saw 7.6 million visits in 2023, figures show

The latest tourism figures for Calderdale are in and show that visitors are attracted to what the borough has to offer.

Visits to the borough added up to a massive 7.6 million in 2023, up nearly five per cent from 2022.

They were worth more than £600 million to the local economy, a 16 per cent increase on the previous year, and supported over 5,500 full-time jobs – almost 10 per cent more than in 2022.

This is according to a report commissioned by Calderdale Council, from Global Tourism Solutions.

The money spent by tourists during their visits to the area in 2023 spread far and wide, from towns and villages to rural areas.

To ensure the borough’s growing tourism offer continues to go from strength to strength, the council’s visitor economy team is working with key partner organisations across Calderdale to put the new five-year Visitor Economy Strategy into action.

Coun Sarah Courtney, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, said: “We’re thrilled that visits to Calderdale are on the up, despite cost of living pressures.

Catherine Cawood (SARAH LANCASHIRE). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

"The borough’s towns, places, people, businesses and attractions continue to offer something distinctive to visitors and film crews.

“We can see the lasting impact that TV and film tourism is having on our economy, with people still keen to see where favourites like Happy Valley, Gentleman Jack and Marvel: Secret Invasion were filmed.

"And venues like The Piece Hall are putting Calderdale on the international map as a cultural, heritage and music destination.

“We are building on this success through our Visitor Economy Strategy, widespread regeneration to support thriving towns and places, and our iconic Year of Culture 2024.

Little Amal at The Piece Hall, Halifax, as part of the Yorkshire Integration Festival in September 2024.

"We want to protect and promote the qualities that make our borough special, for local people as well as visitors.”

The Visitor Economy Strategy aims to generate more and longer trips to Calderdale, benefitting the local economy and leading to increased jobs. It also focuses on working in partnership with other organisations and local communities to showcase Calderdale, ensuring the borough remains competitive, compelling and attractive, and protecting the environment, such as by encouraging sustainable travel.

In July 2023, Calderdale achieved Local Visitor Economy Partnership status from Visit England with its West Yorkshire partners, Leeds, Bradford, Kirklees and Wakefield, recognising its importance as a destination.

This partnership enables Calderdale to reach a wider audience and raise its profile as a national and international visitor destination.

Funding from the UK Government’s Rural Fund (part of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund) is also helping to boost visitor numbers in rural parts of Calderdale. The fund supports businesses and communities in rural areas by providing grants to boost local economies and foster growth.

Calderdale has seen significant success with this programme, having received the highest number of successful applications in West Yorkshire. So far, 21 businesses in Calderdale have been approved for funding, with 18 of them collectively receiving a total grant value of around £730,000. This is helping them to innovate, expand and contribute to the sustainable development of rural communities.