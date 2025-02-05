Travel with Katie Butler: ​EasyJet Holidays introduces new Life Admin concierge​​​​​​​

EasyJet holidays is offering a new, very limited-edition offer – the Life Admin Concierge. Each package includes ten hours of free Executive Assistant support when booking a holiday, allowing you to enjoy your holiday stress free. Photo: AdobeStock

​January may well have felt like it lasted forever, unless of course you work in the travel industry where the days and weeks fly by. Already the next school holidays are upon us and here we are ‘sailing’ through to the middle of February.

Katie Butler, Total Travel, writes: If you read this regularly you may know how I love to hear of new products, new destinations and new concepts, it really excites me and as a team we just love to to be able to offer new ideas and inspiration to our customers; and so last week I was delighted to read a new concept from easyJet Holidays, The ‘Life Admin Concierge’.

Did you know the average British worker spends four annual leave days each year on life admin tasks such as scheduling appointments, cancelling unwanted subscriptions and paying bills?

To help, easyJet holidays is offering a new, very limited-edition offer – the Life Admin Concierge. Each package includes ten hours of free Executive Assistant support when booking a holiday, allowing you to enjoy your holiday stress free – just as it should be. According to the easyJet press centre, the survey of 2,000 British adults reveals the struggle of being able to properly unwind on holiday as a third (33 per cent) of holiday-makers fret about uncompleted chores such as gutter cleaning, vehicle MOTS, cancelling unwanted subscriptions and scheduling dental appointments.

Forty-two per cent of Brits feel life admin stress has risen over the past three years, with two in five (40 per cent) disliking the fact they must use their precious time off for unwanted admin, and 44% admitting they would take more annual leave days if life admin was taken care of.

Nearly one in five (17 per cent) holidaymakers are using their annual leave to pay bills, while others are using their allowance for household repairs (16 per cent), managing emails (13 per cent) or scheduling appointments (13 per cent).

Top ten life admin tasks that hinder holiday time:

Bills (17 per cent)

Household repairs (16 per cent)

Managing emails (13 per cent)

Scheduling appointments (13 per cent)

Budgeting/financial appointments (13 per cent)

Arranging household maintenance (13 per cent)

Pet care (12 per cent)

Shopping for household essentials (11 per cent)

Doctors' appointments (11 per cent)

Decorating/ DIY tasks (ten per cent)

Paul Bixby, Chief Commercial Officer at easyJet Holidays said: “We believe that everyone deserves a brilliant holiday, free of the stresses of life admin at home. Our concierge offering is designed to make that vision a reality, so customers can relax and unwind in one of Europe’s most loved destinations, knowing their admin tasks are taken care of.

“Whether customers are looking to spend time with the whole family in an All-Inclusive resort, or enjoy a romantic luxury break for two, we’ve got a huge range of package holidays to choose from in our Big Orange Sale, to really make the most of their annual leave.”

The ‘Life Admin Concierge’ package holiday features a 1:1 consultation with a Personal Assistant, followed by ten hours of dedicated life admin support while on vacation, and is available to book now.

I am not entirely sure, that I don’t think, that passing on the relevant information to the concierge to perform these tasks on your behalf, will take up almost as much time - but nevertheless - I look forward to tracking the progress of this initiative.