A UK player of EuroMillions has won £177m - Allwyn’s Andy Carter details what happens when you win the lottery.

A lucky UK lottery player has won £177m in the EuroMillions draw.

The winning numbers were 07, 11, 25, 31 and 40, with Lucky Stars 09, 12. Entrants have been urged to check their tickets.

If one player has won, rather than a syndicate, they will become richer than Harry Styles and Adele - who have fortunes of £175m and £170m respectively.

What happens when you win the lottery?

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at Allwyn - the company who operates the lottery - says on checking a lottery ticket and having the winning numbers, you should ring the number on the back of the ticket. Your call will then go through to a call centre who will take your details, before passing the details on to Allwyn - who would then give you a call back.

National Lottery. | Getty Images

On this call, they would talk you through the process, check your bank details and the ID you have - all the time remembering to consider the shock the caller may be in. Allwyn would then come to visit you, normally a few days after the call, to complete the paperwork and pay the funds into your bank account within two working days.