CCTV shows the man passing a package, containing cannabis and tobacco, to the prisoner in the visitors’ hall.

A man caught smuggling £4,500 worth of drugs and tobacco into HMP Peterborough has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Fabian Small, 23, was visiting an inmate at the prison on 8 March when he was seen on CCTV passing a package to the prisoner in the visitors’ hall.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “The package was recovered from the prisoner at the end of visiting hours and found to contain 29.9g of cannabis, 43.4g of tobacco and seven unknown pills.”

A still from the CCTV footage

Small, of Drummond Road, Leicester, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday (19 May) where he was sentenced to a total of eight months in prison, suspended for one year, after previously pleading guilty to taking a prohibited ‘class A’ item into prison – namely cannabis, and taking a prohibited ‘class C’ item into prison – namely tobacco.

He was also sentenced for possession with intent to supply cannabis in relation to a Leicestershire police investigation. Small must also carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Detective Constable Katey Shaw, who investigated, said: “Tobacco has a considerably higher value within prison – the amount Small delivered is worth up to about £1,500, and the same for the cannabis which is worth up to £3,000.

“Taking prohibited items into any prison is a serious offence which will not be tolerated.”

Anyone with information about drugs can report to police online via the dedicated drugs information webpage.