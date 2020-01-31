A-Z of Halifax looks at town's iconic people and places

A new book is taking readers on a tour of Halifax's iconic people, places and heritage across the centuries.

A-Z of Halifax has been written by local author Trish Colton and looks at a wide variety of subjects, from the buildings and streets to the famous - and infamous - sons and

View of Halifax town centre from Beacon Hill.

daughters of the town.

Readers will be able to discover the road safety invention that was the brainchild of a Halifax man, and learn more about the 900-year-old minster, the industrial heritage, urban regeneration, commerce and culture of the town.

Author Trish Colton lives just outside Halifax and has lived and worked in Germany, Bahrain, Botswana, South Africa and all over England, before settling down in Yorkshire 32 years ago.

The back of the book reads: "Over the centuries it has been the manufacturing of textiles and confectionery that has brought wealth to Halifax in West Yorkshire.

"The town’s impressive Grade I listed Piece Hall, built in the eighteenth century, was the place where handloom weavers gathered to sell the woollen cloth they had produced.

"On a sweeter subject, Halifax was also home to the nineteenth-century confectionery firm Mackintosh’s, famous for chocolates including Quality Street and Rolo. During the 1920s it became known as ‘Toffee Town’."

The book is set to be published on February 15.

