Award-winning comedian Paul Chowdhry brings new tour to Halifax

Award-winning comedian Paul Chowdhry is heading to Halifax

Due to demand multi-award-winning stand-up comedian, actor and writer Paul Chowdhry has announced further extra dates to his Englandia UK stand-up tour.

Paul is performing 41-dates across the country including the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Wednesday May 21 at 7.30pm.

Renowned as one of the most successful British Indian stand-up comedians in British history, Paul’s career is marked by numerous accolades and groundbreaking achievements.

Paul completed his Family-Friendly Comedian nationwide UK tour from 2021 to 2023, which saw three extensions due to overwhelming demand.

This tour garnered widespread praise, culminating in a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2023, where it earned rave reviews.

This follows Live Innit, a record-breaking tour that saw Paul perform five nights at the Hammersmith Apollo and become the first British-Asian stand-up to sell out London’s Wembley Arena.

Paul’s talent has earned him prestigious awards, including Best Live Event at the ITV Asian Media Awards, Comedian of the Year at the Asian Voice Awards and the Eastern Eye Comedian of the Year award.

Beyond stand-up, Paul shines as an actor and has starred in the international series Devils as well as countless TV shows such as Stand Up for the Week, Live at the Apollo and the multi-award nominated show Taskmaster.

Paul also hosts his own podcast The Paul Chowdhry PudCast, interviewing celebrities on life’s turning points with guests including Russell Howard, London Hughes and Stewart Lee.

Paul’s influence extends online and he maintains a vibrant social media presence with his videos amassing millions of views. With his boundless talent and undeniable charisma, Paul Chowdhry continues to captivate audiences worldwide, leaving an indelible mark on the world of comedy.

“After more than a quarter of a century and half my life on comedy stages, it's time to embark on my biggest tour ever.

"I hope to see you there—the audiences who made this dream possible. If not, I'll be in massive debt and doing benefit gigs for the foreseeable future.”

Tickets for the Halifax gig are available on 01422 351158 and https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/