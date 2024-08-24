The sold-out electrifying performance saw the Scottish band kicking ff the night with 2009 fan favourites ‘The Captain’ and ‘That Golden Rule’.

Thrilled to be reunited with his former bandmates, frontman and guitarist Simon Neil said: "We’ve missed playing together so much.

"Thank you for joining us on our first day back. This place is truly beautiful!”

Neil then announced new music coming from the band in the new year.

It was well worth the two-year wait for the buzzing Halifax crowd, who were treated to 22 hits from the band's highly successful career, including ‘Mountains’,’ Black Chandelier’, ‘Space’ and ‘Instant History’.

The night concluded with a crowd-pleasing encore of ‘Wolves of Winter’, ‘Bubbles’ and ‘Many Of Horror (When We Collide)’.

Opening the night was Manchester rock band Witch Fever.

Live at The Piece Hall continues tonight with Fatboy Slim, followed by Jungle tomorrow night and then Cian Ducrot on Monday.

For more information head to www.thepiecehall.co.uk.

Photos courtesy of The Piece Hall, Cuffe and Taylor and Hels Millington.

