Blondie: Music legends add second date at The Piece Hall in Halifax due to huge demand
Such has been the rush for tickets to see the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icons at their initial Halifax date on Sunday June 9, which has now sold out, that Blondie will also play the historic venue’s outdoor courtyard on Friday June 7.
Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday January 19 via ticketmaster.co.uk
Blondie – fronted by pioneering singer-songwriter Debbie Harry – became one of biggest punk/pop crossovers the world had ever seen, whose chart-topping and era-defining career has seen them sell more than 40 million albums worldwide.
Founded in New York in 1974 they metamorphosed from an irreverent Lower East Side punk outfit to bona fide international ambassadors of New York cool.
Through the ground-breaking rock-disco hybrid Heart of Glass, the equally influential hip-hop fantasia Rapture, the stalker-love song One Way Or Another and the lilting calypso The Tide Is High, Blondie’s sound is unmistakeable and timeless.
And glowing reviews from their 2023 live shows – packed with such anthems as Hanging on the Telephone, Sunday Girl, Picture This, Mother, Maria, Call Me and Atomic – show they retain their fearless spirit and genius.
Blondie join Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Richard Ashcroft, Tom Jones, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Sheryl Crow, Jess Glynne, Fatboy Slim, PJ Harvey, Underworld, Tom Odell, Pixies, IDLES, McFly, Loyle Carner and Status Quo among the headliners for Live at The Piece Hall 2024 – with more to be announced.
Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “I cannot wait to welcome one of the coolest bands on the planet to The Piece Hall – not once, but twice thanks to the phenomenal demand for tickets to see Blondie.
“Their inspiring and iconic hits will sound amazing in our stunning venue. We are in for two incredible nights that are sure to leave the crowd in raptures!”