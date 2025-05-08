Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The hallowed old New Victoria has a new lease of life as Bradford Live announces its first shows

Bradford’s brand new multi-purpose venue is about to throw open its doors.

Bradford Live, formerly the New Victoria, Gaumont Theatre and an Odeon, has announced its first set of events in the £50m venue.

Here’s what you can expect so far to come to the 2025 City of Culture, and where you can get tickets for the initial programming of events.

After months of anticipation regarding its opening, Trafalgar Entertainment has revealed the initial line-up of shows set to take place at the brand-new Bradford Live .

Housed within the restored former Odeon cinema building, this iconic art deco structure boasts a rich history, dating back to the 1930s when it opened as the New Victoria , the first cine-variety theatre in Britain purpose-built for ‘talkies.’

Over the years, it was also known as the Gaumont Theatre , hosting iconic acts such as The Beatles , The Rolling Stones , Buddy Holly , and Tom Jones . After later becoming an Odeon cinema and bingo hall, it closed in 2000 and underwent a £50million restoration, preserving its former glory while incorporating modern facilities for 21st-century audiences.

Bradford Live, the brand new multi-purpose venue in the heart of Bradford, have announced their first wave of programming ahead of doors finally opening. | Provided/Getty Images

The venue is expected to create 40 permanent jobs in Bradford, with additional temporary roles for events. It's estimated that for every £1 spent on tickets, an additional £1.40 will be generated for the local economy.

Trafalgar Entertainment has now announced its first series of shows at the near 4,000-capacity venue, including performances by a leading UK comedian, the acclaimed Slava’s Snowshow , and a variety of events throughout the Christmas 2025 period.

Speaking about the venue's inaugural programming, Trafalgar’s Joint CEO & Creative Director Sir Howard Panter recalled the desire to open their “brand-new venue” with a “bang” and to celebrate the opening, they had booked “some of the biggest headline names” in entertainment.

“We’re delighted to be working with Bradford Council and Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture on building a world-class legacy for the city, which will bring cultural and economic vigour to the city,” Sir Howard explained in a press release. “We've assembled the kind of opening season that this magnificent venue and Bradfordians deserve.

“And there’s more to come with further artists being announced over the coming weeks. Bradford Live isn’t just a great venue for Bradford, it’s one for the whole of the UK, and it will be up there with the best of the best.”

What events have been announced so far for Bradford Live in 2025?

As of writing, the following events have been confirmed for the brand new Bradford venue:

Who is handling ticket sales for Bradford Live?

Tickets for many of the shows listed are available through Trafalgar Tickets alongside the tried-and-tested Ticketmaster for a number of shows including Bluey and Diversity.

