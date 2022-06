After a couple of years with no contest due to covid restrictions this popular event makes a welcome return.

There are 22 bands registered to take part from 12.30pm in Brighouse Town Square. They range from Youth section up to Championship Section Bands.

The adjudicators for this year are Brian Rostron and Derek Broadbent.

