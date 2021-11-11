Brighouse and Rastrick Band prepare for string of Christmas shows

Brighouse and Rastrick Band

The band’s first show is at Buxton Opera House on December 4, followed by a performance at Skipton Town Hall on December 10 and Brighouse Central Methodist Church on December 11.

They will play at Huddersfield Town Hall with Colne Valley Male Voice Choir on December 12, at St George’s Hall in Bradford on December 17 and at the Royal Hall in Harrogate on December 18 with Harrogate G & S Society for two performances, one at 2.30pm and the other at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from the venues except for the Brighouse concert which can be bought from Ryecorn Wholefoods, Bethel St, Brighouse or by contacting the band direct on 01484 718835.

The band made the reluctant decision not to play its usual matinee at Brighouse Central Methodist Church but hopes this performance will return in 2022.