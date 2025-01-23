BRIT Awards 2025: complete list of nominees as Charli XCX and Dua Lipa earn multiple nominations

Here are your 2025 BRIT Awards nominees ahead of March’s ceremony in London
  • This year’s BRIT Awards nominees have just been announced.
  • Charli XCX leads the field on nominees with six nods, while Dua Lipa follows closely with five nominations.
  • The ceremony is set to take place at London’s The O2 on March 1 2025.

The BRIT Awards 2025 nominations showcased an eclectic mix of talent across genres, celebrating both established icons and rising stars.

Among the standout nominees for Album of the Year are Charli XCX with brat, showcasing her rebellious pop sensibilities, and Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism, a record widely praised for its sonic evolution. Ezra Collective’s jazz-inspired Dance, No One’s Watching and The Cure’s gothic masterpiece Songs of a Lost World illustrate the diversity of this category. Meanwhile, The Last Dinner Party's Prelude to Ecstasy, their debut offering, underscores the growing prominence of new voices in the British music scene.

In the Artist of the Year category, Charli XCX and Dua Lipa lead the charge with multiple nominations, further cementing their status as global pop powerhouses. Rising stars like Nia Archives and Rachel Chinouriri also make their mark, alongside genre-spanning talents like Fred Again.. and Jamie xx.

The category’s mix of pop, indie, and electronic influences speaks to the breadth of British music today. Meanwhile, Michael Kiwanuka and Sam Fender offer compelling narratives through their soulful and introspective works, demonstrating the enduring appeal of storytelling in music.

Group of the Year nominees reflect a blend of enduring legends and contemporary innovators. Coldplay and The Cure bring decades of influence, while Ezra Collective’s energetic jazz fusion continues to break boundaries. Bring Me The Horizon offers a heavier rock edge, and The Last Dinner Party’s inclusion reinforces their breakout status.

This year’s nods suggest a growing appetite for diversity within group dynamics, celebrating acts that push their respective genres forward. Similarly, in the Best New Artist category, the likes of English Teacher and Myles Smith share the spotlight with Rachel Chinouriri, Ezra Collective, and The Last Dinner Party.

BRIT Awards 2025 - full list of nominees

Charli XCX leads the nominations at the 2025 BRIT AwardsCharli XCX leads the nominations at the 2025 BRIT Awards
Charli XCX leads the nominations at the 2025 BRIT Awards | Henry Redcliffe

Album of the Year

  • Charli XCX - brat
  • The Cure - Songs of a Lost World
  • Dua Lipa - Radical Optimism
  • Ezra Collective - Dance, No One’s Watching
  • The Last Dinner Party- Prelude to Ecstasy

Artist of the Year

  • Beabadoobee
  • Central Cee
  • Charli XCX
  • Dua Lipa
  • Fred Again..
  • Jamie xx
  • Michael Kiwanuka
  • Nia Archives
  • Rachel Chinouriri
  • Sam Fender

Song of the Year

  • Artemas – i like the way you kiss me
  • The Beatles – 'Now And Then'
  • BL3SS x CamrinWatsin with bbyclose) – Kisses
  • Central Cee feat. Lil Baby – BAND4BAND
  • Charli XCX Ft Billie Eilish – Guess
  • Chase & Status and Stormzy – Backbone
  • Coldplay – feelslikeimfallinginlove
  • Dua Lipa – Training Season
  • Ella Henderson feat. Rudimental – Alibi
  • JADE – Angel Of My Dreams
  • Jordan Adetunji – KEHLANI
  • KSI (feat. Trippie Redd) – Thick Of It
  • Myles Smith – Stargazing
  • Sam Ryder – You're Christmas To Me
  • Sonny Fodera with Jazzy and D.O.D – Somedays

Group of the Year

  • Bring Me The Horizon
  • Coldplay
  • The Cure
  • Ezra Collective
  • The Last Dinner Party

Best New Artist

  • English Teacher
  • Ezra Collective
  • The Last Dinner Party
  • Myles Smith
  • Rachel Chinouriri

British Pop Act

  • Charli XCX
  • Dua Lipa
  • JADE
  • Lola Young
  • Myles Smith

British Dance Act

  • Becky Hill
  • Charli XCX
  • Chase and Status
  • Fred Again..
  • Nia Archives

British R&B Act

RAYE is up for just the one award this year, after making history at the 2024 BRIT AwardsRAYE is up for just the one award this year, after making history at the 2024 BRIT Awards
RAYE is up for just the one award this year, after making history at the 2024 BRIT Awards | Getty Images for Global Citizen
  • Cleo Sol
  • FLO
  • Jorja Smith
  • Michael Kiwanuka
  • RAYE

British Rock/Alternative Act

  • Beabadoobee
  • The Cure
  • Ezra Collective
  • The Last Dinner Party
  • Sam Fender

British Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • Ghetts
  • Little Simz
  • Stormzy

International Artist of the Year

  • Adrianne Lenker
  • Asake
  • Benson Boone
  • Beyonce
  • Billie Eilish
  • Chappell Roan
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Taylor Swift
  • Tyler, The Creator

International Group of the Year

  • Amyl and the Sniffers
  • Confidence Man
  • Fontaines D.C.
  • Future and Metro Boomin
  • Linkin Park

International Song of the Year

  • Benson Boone - Beautiful Things
  • Beyonce - Texas Hold Em
  • Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
  • Chappell Roan - Good Luck Babe!
  • Djo - End of Beginning
  • Eminem - Houdini
  • Hozier - Too Sweet
  • Jack Harlow - Lovin On me
  • Noah Kahan - Stuck Season
  • Post Malone with Morgan Wallen - I Had some help
  • Sabrina Carpenter- Espresso
  • Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
  • Taylor Swift with Post Malone - FortnightTeddy Swims - Lose Control
  • Tommy Richmond - Million Dollar Baby

The BRIT Awards are set to take place on March 1 2025 from The O2, London. To attend, tickets are available now through the official BRIT Awards website.

