Brodstock: 10 brilliant local bands who have rocked massive Calderdale music festival as tickets go on sale for 2023

Tickets go on sale this weekend for the hugely popular music festival Brodstock.

By Sarah Fitton
2 minutes ago

The event, which raises thousands of pounds for a host of good causes, will take place at Woodhead Park in Hipperholme on Saturday, June 17.

Run by volunteers, the family-friendly festival has gone from strength-to-strength since it began in 2014 and recent years have been sell-outs.

Tickets for 2023’s Brodstock go on sale on Saturday (March 11) at 10.30am from Old Brodleians Rugby Club in Hipperholme.

Tickets are £15 for the day. Children under 12 can go in for free when accompanied with a ticket holder.

Only local bands and performers are given the chance to play the festival’s main stage. Here are a handful of some of the brilliant acts who have played over the years.

For more details go to www.brodstock.co.uk .

Photos by Andy Steer and Andy Bampton.

Highway 62 is an exciting and dynamic rock, pop and blues covers band.

Psychoslinkys are a party trio with a brilliant local reputation

The Corellians hail from Brighouse and Huddersfield and provide an old-school gig experience

Jess Thristan from Bradshaw performs self-penned songs with a country vibe

