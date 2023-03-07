Tickets go on sale this weekend for the hugely popular music festival Brodstock.

The event, which raises thousands of pounds for a host of good causes, will take place at Woodhead Park in Hipperholme on Saturday, June 17.

Run by volunteers, the family-friendly festival has gone from strength-to-strength since it began in 2014 and recent years have been sell-outs.

Tickets for 2023’s Brodstock go on sale on Saturday (March 11) at 10.30am from Old Brodleians Rugby Club in Hipperholme.

Tickets are £15 for the day. Children under 12 can go in for free when accompanied with a ticket holder.

Only local bands and performers are given the chance to play the festival’s main stage. Here are a handful of some of the brilliant acts who have played over the years.

For more details go to www.brodstock.co.uk .

Photos by Andy Steer and Andy Bampton.

