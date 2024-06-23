Brodstock: All our photos of people enjoying Calderdale's answer to Glastonbury in the sun yesterday

By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 18:49 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2024, 18:55 BST
Thousands enjoyed a glorious day at one of the most popular events on Calderdale’s summer calendar yesterday.

Always a sell-out event, Brodstock saw people flock to Old Brods Rugby Club in Hipperholme to see a host of bands and soloists showcased across four stages.

Visitors to the family-friendly event were treated to glorious sunshine and the knowledge they were helping raise funds for several good causes.

Organisers are hoping to have collect more than £30,000 this year for organisations including Overgate Hospice, the Old Brodleians community club, Andy’s Man Club, Calderdale MS Group and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

Film and TV fan? Calderdale movie map shows filming locations used across the borough

17 pictures looking back at Calderdale music festival Brodstock over the years

Brodstock 2024

1. Brodstock: All our photos of people enjoying Calderdale's answer to Glastonbury in the sun yesterday

Brodstock 2024Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Brodstock 2024

2. Brodstock: All our photos of people enjoying Calderdale's answer to Glastonbury in the sun yesterday

Brodstock 2024Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Brodstock 2024

3. Brodstock: All our photos of people enjoying Calderdale's answer to Glastonbury in the sun yesterday

Brodstock 2024Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Brodstock 2024

4. Brodstock: All our photos of people enjoying Calderdale's answer to Glastonbury in the sun yesterday

Brodstock 2024Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:CalderdaleGlastonburyOrganisers