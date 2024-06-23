Always a sell-out event, Brodstock saw people flock to Old Brods Rugby Club in Hipperholme to see a host of bands and soloists showcased across four stages.
Visitors to the family-friendly event were treated to glorious sunshine and the knowledge they were helping raise funds for several good causes.
Organisers are hoping to have collect more than £30,000 this year for organisations including Overgate Hospice, the Old Brodleians community club, Andy’s Man Club, Calderdale MS Group and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.
1. Brodstock: All our photos of people enjoying Calderdale's answer to Glastonbury in the sun yesterday
