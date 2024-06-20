Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of music fans will be flocking to The Piece Hall this weekend as rock royalty Bryan Adams comes to Halifax.

The Canadian superstar, whose hit single ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’ spent 16 weeks at Number One, will perform at the historic venue on Sunday night.

Here is everything you need to know if you are going to the show.

What time are the doors open for Bryan Adams at The Piece Hall in Halifax?

Doors open 6pm for general admission, accessible and VIP balcony and Live at Lounge customers.

Last entry time is 8pm.

Anyone with a health issue, specific need, frontline shift workers or those who are unavoidably delayed should email [email protected].

The event will finish by approximately 10.30pm.

What could Bryan Adams perform at his show at The Piece Hall in Halifax?

Looking at the star’s setlist for his gig at Delamere Forest on June 16, according to setlist.fm, he performed the following songs:

Kick Ass Can't Stop This Thing We Started 18 til I Die One Night Love Affair Take Me Back Kids Wanna Rock Heaven Go Down Rockin' It's Only Love (with snippets of 'The Best' and 'What's Love Got To Do With It' - tribute to Tina Turner) You Belong to Me The Only Thing That Looks Good on Me Is You (Everything I Do) I Do It for You Back to You So Happy It Hurts Run to You Summer of '69 Cuts Like a Knife When You're Gone Straight From the Heart

Getting inside Bryan Adams at The Piece Hall in Halifax

All tickets are mobile entry so your phone is your ticket.

There are metal security arches at East Gate, South Gate and West Gate.

If you have specific medical needs that requires you to avoid the metal gates, take along an applicable certification and an alternative method will be adopted.

Medical help

First aid points will be clearly signed throughout the site.

Festival Angels – volunteer teams – will be on hand throughout the venue with essential items such as sun tan lotion, after-sun, plasters, foil blankets and sanitary products.

Are children allowed at Bryan Adams at The Piece Hall in Halifax?

Under six’s are not be permitted at the event. Under 14’s must be accompanied by an adult.

Prams are not permitted.

What about the weather?

This is a standing outdoor evening concert and all concert-goers are advised to dress appropriately and be prepared if the ground is wet from rain in the days before the event.

Umbrellas are not allowed within the venue.

Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous.

The show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered should you chose to leave due to weather.

Can I bring a chair?

No portable furniture – inflatable or otherwise – is permitted.

Can I take food and drink into Bryan Adams at The Piece Hall?

Visitors cannot bring food and drink into the venue but there are vendors inside.

Water bottles are not permitted. There will be free drinking water available at the bars for all customers.

If you have a medical condition, then a doctor’s note will permit diet-specific food and drink only.

Can I bring a bag?

Bags larger than an A4 piece of paper are not permitted.

Banned items

Several items are prohibited. These include umbrellas, perfume or aftershave, glass, alcohol, large cameras and recording equipment.

Any other item which may cause danger or disruption to the event or to other visitors, or any items which a performing artist, their management, or an organiser request are prohibited are also not allowed.

There are no storage facilities at the venue and the venue says it is not responsible for any prohibited items surrendered at entry.

Are the concerts cashless?

All food concessions, plus Piece Hall-operated bars and the merchandise stall are cashless. The independent bars inside may accept cash.

Can I buy official merchandise at Bryan Adams at The Piece Hall in Halifax?

Yes, if available, official merchandise will be available to purchase within the venue.

Readmittance policy