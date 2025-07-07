Cirque: The Greatest Show Reimagined promises to dazzle with Britain's Got Talent golden buzzer winner Max Fox at Halifax's Victoria Theatre
The show features Britain’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winner Max Fox. Known for his spontaneous and ‘naughty’ golden buzzer moment on ITV’s talent show, Max Fox joins vocalists and circus performers to blend showstoppers with feats of agility and acrobatics.
Max waited 19 years for his moment on Britain’s Got Talent. While sitting in the audience, he asked head judge Simon Cowell for the chance to audition.
The singer seized the moment and blew the judges away with his performance of My Way and bagged judge Amanda Holden’s second golden buzzer – sending him straight through.
Cirque: The Greatest Show Reimagined, suitable for all ages, is on at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Saturday July 26 at 3pm and 7pm.
Tickets are available now and are expected to sell quickly.
