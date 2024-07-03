Daytime dance music festival set to welcome thousands of people to Dean Clough
Our House Fest runs from midday on Saturday until around 10.30pm and will be featuring a huge line up of DJs over two stages.
Organiser Dale Castell said: “There is a huge buzz of anticipation for the event, as we bring one of the biggest house music line ups that Halifax has ever seen including dance music legends Judge Jules, Jeremy Healy, Tall Paul, Shades of Rhythm, Ultrabeat, Kelly Llorenna and many more.
“We've sold 2,500 tickets for the event - with people travelling to Halifax from all over the UK, including as far away as Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Bournemouth and Norwich.
“Dean Clough is a fantastic up and coming events space and we have plans for more exciting events in the future.”
Final tickets for the event are available at skiddle.com - search Our House Fest 2024.
