Duck race and egg play – pick of Easter events in Calderdale
The Pace Egg play is not unique to Heptonstall but it is one of only a few still performed today.
Performance times:
11.15 am Heptonstall Pace Egg 12.45 pm Heptonstall Pace Egg 2.15 pm Heptonstall Pace Egg 3.30 pm Midgley Pace Egg 3.45 pm Heptonstall Pace Egg
The Hillmillies Morris team will be dancing before and between the Plays. The organisers reserve the right to change the times of, or cancel, any performances.
In the play St George takes on contenders such as Bold Slasher, the Black Prince of Paradine and Hector.
The costumes, in particular the strange headgear comprising a towering edifice garlanded with flowers, peculiar to the Calder Valley; are as much a part of the fun as the action.
Violent sword fights predominate but, as ever, good triumphs over evil.
Our House’s Courtyard Party is back at Dean Clough, Halifax.
Join them for an epic bank holiday knees up on Sunday April, 20 from 2pm.
Easter Monday brings Duckmania to Hebden Bridge in the form of the annual Duck Race, organised by the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge.
Throughout the day there is a variety of entertainment, including children’s rides, charity stalls and live music from a local bands.
It’s a fun day out for all the family.
