The annual duck race at Hebden Bridge

Heptonstall Pace Egg Play is a traditional Mumming Play performed in Heptonstall’s Weavers Square on Good Fridays, attracting hundreds of visitors to the village.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pace Egg play is not unique to Heptonstall but it is one of only a few still performed today.

Performance times:

11.15 am Heptonstall Pace Egg 12.45 pm Heptonstall Pace Egg 2.15 pm Heptonstall Pace Egg 3.30 pm Midgley Pace Egg 3.45 pm Heptonstall Pace Egg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hillmillies Morris team will be dancing before and between the Plays. The organisers reserve the right to change the times of, or cancel, any performances.

In the play St George takes on contenders such as Bold Slasher, the Black Prince of Paradine and Hector.

The costumes, in particular the strange headgear comprising a towering edifice garlanded with flowers, peculiar to the Calder Valley; are as much a part of the fun as the action.

Violent sword fights predominate but, as ever, good triumphs over evil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our House’s Courtyard Party is back at Dean Clough, Halifax.

Join them for an epic bank holiday knees up on Sunday April, 20 from 2pm.

Easter Monday brings Duckmania to Hebden Bridge in the form of the annual Duck Race, organised by the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge.

Throughout the day there is a variety of entertainment, including children’s rides, charity stalls and live music from a local bands.

It’s a fun day out for all the family.