Pink Pepper, on Burnley Road, is an elegant eaterie – complete with pink decor – serving delicious South Asian cuisine.

Its owners originally planned to open in 2020 but were delayed by the pandemic, eventually welcoming customers in May.

Guljar Ali, who runs Pink Pepper with his sister and brother-in-law, said: “Our ambition is to offer the best quality South Asian cuisine in Mytholmroyd and the neighbouring areas.

Guljar Ali, who runs Pink Pepper Indian restaurant in Mytholmroyd.

"To me, Mytholmroyd has always been a place of beauty and has a rich inheritance. The community is warm and friendly, and it has lots to offer.

"It’s a very social place which embraces differences.

"We have worked in the hospitality trade for over 50 years and have amounted a vast knowledge of the hospitality sector and wanted to create an ambiance environment for customers to enjoy the very best of South Asian cuisine.

"Our Bangladeshi chef brings his own twist to traditional curries which are both enticing and flavoursome, presented by our well-trained staff who fully understand the high standards we set.

"Since we opened our doors to the lovely customers, the feedback on our food has been fantastic and the support we have received has been overwhelming.”

The restaurant has sponsored local football team Hebden Royd Red Star and plans to work with other groups in the future.

It will be serving a special Christmas meal on Christmas Day and an Elvis impersonator on New Year’s Eve.

