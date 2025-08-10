“What a fantastic venue this is,” declared frontman Ian McCulloch as the band – joined by long-time collaborator Will Sergeant - delivered a mesmerising show.

The crowd were taken on a captivating journey through the group’s acclaimed back catalogue, from haunting early gems to beloved anthems.

Highlights included their debut single ‘Rescue’ and fan favourites ‘Bring On The Dancing Horses’, ‘Seven Seas’ and ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’.

They went on to play their smash hit ‘The Killing Moon’ before an encore of ‘Lips Like Sugar’ and ‘Ocean Rain’.

Support came from Liverpool’s Michael Head and The Red Elastic Band.

Live at The Piece Hall continues on Tuesday with Smashing Pumpkins followed by Supergrass on Saturday.

And there are still more acts to come before the end of the month, including Faithless and Doves.

For details and tickets, visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk .

All photos courtesy of Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall.

Fans ready for the show

Echo and the Bunnymen fans

Ian McCulloch on stage

Fans at The Piece Hall last night