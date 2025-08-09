Live at The Piece Hall: 17 photos of fans from last night's The Libertines gig at Halifax's Piece Hall

Fresh from the success of their second chart-topping album, All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade, the London lads played a hit-packed show at the historic Halifax venue.

Opening with Up The Bracket, The Delaney and The Likely Lads, frontmen Carl Barât and Pete Doherty proved they are on top of their game with a show that will live long in the memory.

“What an incredible place this is,” Doherty told the 6,000-capacity crowd as the show continued with The Good Old Days, Shiver, Merry Old England, Can’t Stand Me Now before a climax of Time For Heroes and Don’t Look Back Into The Sun.

Opening the night were Liverpool singer-songwriter ZuZu and explosive duo Gans.

