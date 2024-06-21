Elland Silver Band

Elland Silver Band’s annual Summer Spectacular concert will be held at Huddersfield Town Hall on Sunday, July 14 from 2.30 pm to 5pm.

The concert will showcase performances from all six of the organizations’ musical groups, with over 120 talented musicians participating, ranging in age from six and above. Each group will perform individually, culminating in a spectacular and exhilarating massed brass and percussion finale.

The esteemed Championship Grade Senior Band of the organization will be under the able leadership of guest conductor, John Doyle. They will be performing alongside the highly acclaimed Youth Band and the Training Band, who were recently crowned as the 2024 National Youth Performance Champions. Additionally, the organization’s HIT IT Percussion Group and Community Band will also grace the stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is also part of National Brass Band Week, an initiative promoted by Brass Bands England to commemorate and promote brass bands.

Band secretary Kathleen Harrison said: “This concert is the pinnacle of our musical calendar, where we unite our entire music community to share the stage and showcase the talents of our accomplished musicians.

"Our organization’s success is rooted in our commitment to fostering and inspiring musicians of all levels, ages, and abilities to find joy in music. Prepare to be astounded by the remarkable talent on display and enjoy a delightful afternoon.”