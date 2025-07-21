Ibantuta is an Oud player from the Basque Country in France

The unique and experimental music programme Antidote continues at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, this weekend

This months event features Ibantatu Basque and Hameed Brothers Qawwal in the theatre’s Green Room on Sunday July 27 from 7pm.

Ibantuta is an Oud player from the Basque Country in France, who trained with an Iraqi Oud master in the Middle East.

After five years under his tutorage, Ibantuta embarked on a year-long journey along the Silk Roads, collaborating with traditional string musicians. Over the course of his travels, he met more than 40 musicians and recorded a track in each of the 12 countries he visited.

The album entitled The Musical Threads of the Silk Roads was released in October 2023 under the label homerecords.be. It reached 11th on the World Music Chart.

The live performance for this album is presented in the format of a ‘film-concert’, whereby Ibantuta plays the Oud live against a backdrop of music videos from the journey.

It is an intimate show that celebrates a profound connection in adiverse world.

Bradford group Hameed Brothers Qawwal are one of the UK’s leading and first performers of Islamic Sufi devotional music.

They have performed all over the world for weddings, functions as well as at new and experimental music festivals including, Bradford Threadfest, Tusk festival and for Recon Festival as part of a special collaboration with The Family Elan and Dean McPhee.

Led by singer and harmonium player Abdul Hameed and Umar Hameed Qawwal, Hameed Brothers Qawwal and Party have been mainstays on Bradford’s South Asian music scene for more than three decades.