For one night only - strictly flamenco at the Victora Theatre, Halifax - here's when

Following a successful premier of their critically acclaimed work Flamenco Orígenes in 2023, Lourdes Fernández Flamenco Company return to stages this year with a UK-wide tour of the work.

Audiences can catch them at the Halifax Playhouse on Monday November 10 at 7.30pm.

The show features Madrid-born flamenco powerhouse Lourdes Fernández alongside rising British-Sri Lankan talent Josie Laurel backed by a four-piece band of Spanish musicians led by Barcelona native and virtuoso flamenco guitarist Adrián Solá.

Flamenco Orígenes is a journey. From Cuba to Cairo, Argentina to Andalusia, India to Central Africa, the show celebrates the multitude of art forms that fed into the evolution of flamenco.

Throughout the show the six performers take the audience on an epic adventure spanning multiple continents and hundreds of years, in search of the origins of flamenco. It is a show for both "aficionados" and novices, for those who listen to flamenco and those who do not ... just yet.

Tickets on sale now at the Halifax Playhouse Box OƯice: 01422 365 998 or online at http://www.halifaxplayhouse.org.uk/