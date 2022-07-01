From Cats Bar to Coliseum - here are the bars and clubs Courier readers would like to see return to Halifax

Courier readers have been sharing the bars, clubs and restaurants they would like to see returning to Halifax.

Following the news that Twilight is opening its doors once more, we asked where else should make a comeback.

We have received dozens of replies, as people reminisce about their favourite nightspots from days gone by.

Coliseum was one of the places many readers wanted to see return

Among the most popular were Cats Bar, Crossley's and Coliseum.

There were also a few votes for Ma Baker's, The Sportsman, Cookies, The Tube, Tram Shed, Fagin's and Zoo Bar.

Tram Shed,The Continental Bar and Jumpin' Jaks were also favourites.

Enjoying Cookies bar in Halifax