A Regency ball will be held at ankfield Museum on Saturday August 2

You can go to the ball, listen to rockers the Saw Doctors or join in the fun at Eureka. There is plenty going on in Calderdale this week.

Eureka! The National Children’s Museum, Halifax, every day until Monday September 1, daily from 10am to 5pm.

From circus skills to robotics labs, bubble shows to explosive science… there’s something for the whole family.

Eureka is located in the heart of Halifax, about halfway between Leeds and Manchester.

Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend returns

If travelling by car,leave the M62 at Jct 24 and follow the A629 to Halifax, then you can find the museu by sticking to the brown tourist signs.

Alternatively, if you are arriving by public transport, it is a stone’s throw away from Halifax railway station and a five-minute walk from Halifax bus station.

Accessible car parking, lifts and wheelchairs available. There is also a chill-out room and ear defenders to use.

Charges apply

Anastasia and Casey McQuillen, Piece Hall, Halifax, Thursday July 31, gates open at 6pm

Global superstar Anastacia is bringing her Not That Kind 2025 European Tour to town. The American icon’s mammoth tour – which marks 25 years since her debut studio album – hits The Piece Hall’s famous open-air courtyard.

Brighouse Dino Family Fun Trail

Throughout August Brighouse Business improvement District is running the popular Dino Trail.

Find the clues around town.

Plus the Dinosaur Experience will be making a visit to town once again at the August Summer Family Market Day on Saturday August 17.

Free

Rehency Ball, Bankfield Museum, Halifax, Saturday August 2, from 7pm to 11pm

Dress code: Regency period dress preferred.

Music provided by the Pemberley Players. No experience necessary as all dances will be called.

There is a practice session at Bankfield Museum for beginners from 2pm to 4pm included in the ticket price.

A cold buffet will be provided including vegetarian and vegan options.

There will be a bar available to purchase drinks and water will be provided.

Tickets are £65 from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/

Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend 2025, Calder Holmes Park, Saturday August 2 and Sunday August 3

Great entertainment for all the family with a display of classic and vintage vehicles.

This is an event that has been part of the Hebden Bridge calendar since 1982 and is its fundraising event of the year.

A food court supplying an extensive range of food and drinks including burgers, sandwiches, curries, soft drinks and beer is available away from the main vehicle displays.

Timetable (both days)

7am – site open for stallholders, caterers & contractors

10am – site open for exhibitors and the public

11.30am – vehicle entrance gate closes, all vehicles stationary on field

1pm – 4.30pm – vehicle Rally begins

3.30pm – presentation of prizes for exhibitors’ entries

5pm – rally closes for the day.

Admission charges apply

The Saw Doctors and the Undertones, Piece Hall, Halifax, Saturday August 2, gates open at 6pm

Irish rockers headline the venue. Formed in 1986 in Tuam, County Galway, they have achieved 18 top 30 singles in the Republic of Ireland including three number ones.

Their first number one I Useta Lover topped the Irish charts for nine consecutive weeks in 1990 and holds the record for the country's all-time biggest-selling single.