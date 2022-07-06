Gabrielle, Sara Davies and Santa Claus: Tickets go on sale this Friday for upcoming Victoria Theatre events

Fresh from supporting Adele for her Hyde Park concerts this summer, British R&B queen Gabrielle has announced her 30 Years of Dreaming Tour, which she is bringing to Halifax next year on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Also going on sale this Friday is An Audience with TV hardman and SAS Who Dares Wins star Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham, who will be regaling audiences with tales of his brushes with death and A list celebrities on 18 November.

In complete contrast, classical Christmas ballet The Nutcracker is returning this autumn, along with Swan Lake, both performed by the Classical Ballet and Opera House, featuring some of Eastern Europe’s finest ballet dancers. For a limited time, The Nutcracker and Swan Lake can be purchased together to save £5.

Gabrielle

Creatives and crafters will be delighted to see that Queen of Crafting and Dragon’s Den star, Sara Davies is coming to ‘make’ everyone’s Christmas this November and share her best tricks and tips for a crafty Christmas. Tickets now on sale.

Music lovers that are in search of something a bit different would love the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, pioneers of the ukulelemania that has recently swept across the UK, and the Glenn Miller & Big Band Spectacular, celebrating the best of the BIG Band era of the 40s and 50s, both on sale and coming to the Victoria Theatre in November.

Santa is back with Rudolph, Ellie the elf and her best friend Izzy in Santa’s Christmas Rescue from 1-4 December. This Christmas cracker of a show is perfect for pre-school children full of songs, laughter, and festive fun. Children will have the chance to meet Santa and the Elves after the show and receive a gift from them.

The Nutcracker

Sara Davies