Gigs to see in West Yorkshire: Solo stars from two indie rock greats announce shows at same Calderdale venue

By Sarah Fitton
Published 16th Aug 2025, 19:00 BST
Members of two classic indie rock bands have announced solo dates in a Calderdale town.

The Trades Club in Hebden Bridge will host shows from Gomez singer and lead guitarist Ben Ottewell, and The View frontman Kyle Falconer.

    Ben’s show takes place on Thursday, September 22 and will see him bring his unmistakable voice and talent to the popular venue.

    Since his first solo release, ‘Shapes & Shadows’ in 2011, he has been delighting audiences with a series of successful acoustic tours across the UK, US and Australia.

    Kyle Falconer from The View will perform at Hebden Bridge Trades Clubplaceholder image
    Kyle Falconer from The View will perform at Hebden Bridge Trades Club

    Now he is touring with songs from his new album ‘Rattlebag’ as well as some Gomez favourites.

    For tickets, visit https://www.seetickets.com/event/ben-ottewell/the-trades-club/3419235 .

    Kyle’s show at the Trades Club is on on Wednesday, March 25.

    He will be promoting his new album ‘The One I Love The Most’ and the audience will be treated to some The View classics as well as solo material.

    For tickets, visit https://thetradesclub.com/events/kyle

