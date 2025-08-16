Gigs to see in West Yorkshire: Solo stars from two indie rock greats announce shows at same Calderdale venue
The Trades Club in Hebden Bridge will host shows from Gomez singer and lead guitarist Ben Ottewell, and The View frontman Kyle Falconer.
Ben’s show takes place on Thursday, September 22 and will see him bring his unmistakable voice and talent to the popular venue.
Since his first solo release, ‘Shapes & Shadows’ in 2011, he has been delighting audiences with a series of successful acoustic tours across the UK, US and Australia.
Now he is touring with songs from his new album ‘Rattlebag’ as well as some Gomez favourites.
For tickets, visit https://www.seetickets.com/event/ben-ottewell/the-trades-club/3419235 .
Kyle’s show at the Trades Club is on on Wednesday, March 25.
He will be promoting his new album ‘The One I Love The Most’ and the audience will be treated to some The View classics as well as solo material.
For tickets, visit https://thetradesclub.com/events/kyle