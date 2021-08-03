Halifax Festival of Words returns with varied and impressive line-up

Singer Julia Bardo is among those performing.

Now in its third year, the festival will see events taking place at venues across Halifax town centre between October 22 and October 24.

A launch event takes place at 7pm on Thursday (August 5) at one of the venues, The Grayston Unity at Wesley Court, and will include the chance to hear more about what organisers have planned, pick up a programme and win tickets to one of the performances - a sold out gig by The Orielles.

Halifax Festival Words is organised by Michael Ainsworth from The Grayston Unity and Sarah Shaw from The Book Corner, in the Piece Hall, and is supported by Discover Halifax and Snowflake Media Group.

Sarah said: “We were really upset that we couldn’t hold the festival last year because we had a lot planned so we’re really excited to be back.

“It started from a conversation me and Michael had a few years ago and it’s just grown and grown.”

Highlights include a performance from singer Julia Bardo at The Albany Arcade in Halifax Borough Market, The Commoners Choir at The Temperance Movement in Market Arcade, The Lovely Eggs at The Albany Arcade, and a show and Q and A by The Orielles.

The impressive and varied listings also include a talk by Northern Music Editor for The Guardian Dave Simpson at Grayston Unity and music from St Augustine’s Centre.