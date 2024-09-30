Halifax Playhouse reveals its autumn/winter programme - everything from musicals to burlesque

Experience vibrant and authentic flamenco music and dance from the spectacular Daniel Martinez Flamenco Company with the Art of Believing – Flamenco

A wide variety of shows will grace the stage of the Halifax Playhouse in the coming months with something for all ages.

The multi-award-winning Northern Comedy Theatre presents Doing The Magic – a comedy full of illusion and confusion – on Monday November 4.

In Denial, a band is in turmoil and the world in disarray in the new drama by Maurice Claypole.

Set in the near future, it traces the shifting relationships within the band against the background of a country out of control and a government in denial. It is on from Wednesday November 6 to Friday November 8.

From Wednesday October 30 to Saturday November 2, Halifax Amateurs’ Theatre Youth present Everyone’s Talking About Jamie – a story about a teenager’s quest to fit in.

The Halifax Gilbert and Sullivan Society presents both HMS Pinafore and Trial by Jury from Wednesday November 13 to Saturday November 16

On board HMS Pinafore, the captain’s daughter Josephine has been promised to Sir Joseph Porter but her heart is fixed on sailor Ralph Rackstraw.

In Trial by Jury, a fiancée has been dumped and is chasing compensation.

Halifax Light Opera Society presents Sweet Charity – a musical which explores the turbulent love life of Charity Hope Valentine, a hopelessly romantic and comically unfortunate dance hall hostess in 1960s New York.

With hit musical numbers Big Spender, Rhythm of Life, If My Friends Could See Me Now and I’m a Brass Band, Sweet Charity brings the Broadway jazz to Halifax from Wednesday November 20 to Saturday November 23.

Halifax Light Opera Juniors present Lionel Bart’s Oliver! from Wednesday February 19 to Saturday February 22.

The show about an orphan who joins a gang of thieves is famous for Who Will Buy, Pick a Pocket or Two, Consider Yourself, As Long as He Needs Me and Reviewing the Situation.

My Fair Lady, the musical based on George Bernard Shaw’s play Pygmalion, is presented by All Souls’ Amateur Operatic Society from Tuesday April 1 to Saturday April 5.

The score includes Ascot Gavotte, I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face, Get Me to the Church on Time, The Street Where You Live, Wouldn’t It Be Lovely and I Could Have Danced All Night.

The pantomime is Jack and the Beanstalk, presented by All-Star Academy from Friday February 7 to Sunda February 9.

From dazzling dames to vicious villains this pantomime has it all – including a cow.

Grant Harris, one of the most popular mediums in the UK, will return to the Playhouse on Tuesday,October 8 and on Wednesday March 26.

The Halifax Playhouse will host a variety of musical acts starting with Lollypops and Moptops on Sunday October 6.

It is must-see show for all 1950s and 1960s music fans.

Taylor Fever on Wednesday October 9 and Thursday October 10 is an tribute production to megastar Taylor Swift.

Experience vibrant and authentic flamenco music and dance from the spectacular Daniel Martinez Flamenco Company with the Art of Believing – Flamenco. The show, on Friday October 11, brings the passion and fire of Andalucia to Halifx.

For those who love disco look no further than Ultimate Night at the Disco on Saturday October 12. The show will bring the iconic sounds of the ‘70s disco era back to life.

The Sensation Abba Tribute Band plays on Saturday October 19 and Legends of Motown brings a high-energy tribute show jam-packed with all of Motown’s biggest hits on Saturday November 9.

Made in Liverpool presents A Night in the Cavern on Friday March 28. Beatles tribute band, Made in Liverpool, is the resident band at the

Made in Motor City, on Friday April 11, recreates the classic music and sounds of Motown hits from the 1960s and ‘70s.

Any fans of Martha Reeves, The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Mary Wells and many more of the Motown legends will be in for a treat.

On Saturday April 12, A Date with the Everly Brothers will let music lovers immerse themselves in the timeless harmonies of this fabulous duo.

It promises to be an evening of timeless nostalgia, captivating melodies and a celebration of musical harmony.

For something a little different Tease is the ultimate burlesque and cabaret experience where sensuality and unadulterated fun collide to create an unforgettable evening.

Why not join ‘Lady Lust’ and ‘Miss Temptation’ on Thursday February 6 for fabulous evening of music and dance to remember.

.To book tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/HalifaxPlayhouse, ring the box office on 01422 365998 or email: [email protected]