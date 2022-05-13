Halifax Ukrainian Club organising grand ball fundraiser

Halifax Ukrainian Club is organising the event at The Arches at Dean Clough on Saturday, June 18.
Starting with a reception at 7pm, the ball will include a dinner, charity auction, entertainment and dancing.
Tickets are £75 per person or £750 for a table of 10. Corporate sponsor tables are available for £2,000.
For more information or to book tickets, email [email protected]
Halifax Ukrainian Club has been working with The Leo Group to send lorries full of aid to people still in Ukraine and those who have fled to Poland.
Its hub at D Mill at Dean Clough is open today from 9am until 3pm for donations of non-perishable food and medical aid only.