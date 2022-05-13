Halifax Ukrainian Club organising grand ball fundraiser

Halifax Ukrainian Club is organising the event at The Arches at Dean Clough on Saturday, June 18.

Starting with a reception at 7pm, the ball will include a dinner, charity auction, entertainment and dancing.

Tickets are £75 per person or £750 for a table of 10. Corporate sponsor tables are available for £2,000.

Some of the volunteers who have been helping with the Halifax Ukrainian Club appeal

For more information or to book tickets, email [email protected]

Halifax Ukrainian Club has been working with The Leo Group to send lorries full of aid to people still in Ukraine and those who have fled to Poland.