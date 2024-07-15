Halifax Victoria Theatre Heats Up Calderdale’s Year of Culture with 10-Day Summer on Stage Kids Festival

Expect a Chemistry of Chaos as Jeddy Bear and Gary delve headfirst into the insanity of science and test out their newfound knowledge and skills

Do not let the wet weather get in the way of family fun this summer – the Victoria Theatre’s got you covered with a 10-day festival.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is dedicated to interactive children’s shows, with all the action – the performers and audience – on the Victoria Theatre stage.

Running from Friday August 2 to Sunday August 11, the Summer on Stage festival is part of Calderdale’s Year of Culture 2024 CultureDale celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Switching up the traditional theatre layout, the historic Victoria Theatre is transforming its stage into a hub of creativity and fun while giving audiences a glimpse behind the curtain.

The Summer on Stage Kids Festival promises to be a highlight of the summer calendar, offering a vibrant programme featuring a variety of exciting performances designed to engage and entertain young audiences, offering families a unique opportunity to experience the magic of live theatre in a dynamic and participatory way.

The festival offers a diverse lineup featuring a variety of interactive formats, from storytelling and singalongs to movement and clowning, comedy, and audience participation games, plus a silent disco and family rave.

Summer on Stage Festival Highlights include:

Jeddy Bear and Gary – Saturday August 3 at 11am and 2pm

Expect a Chemistry of Chaos as Jeddy Bear and Gary delve headfirst into the insanity of science and test out their newfound knowledge and skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buckle up for mischief galore and be swept away on a roller coaster ride of merriment, games, world record attempts and madness!

The Discount Comedy Checkout – Sunday August at 11am and 2pm

The improvised comedy show is a huge hit at festivals. With three talented improvisers, the children’s - and adults’ – ideas and stories are brought to life by the comedians, but the children are the real stars of the show.

Puzzling Paul Magic Show – Monday August 6 at 11am and 2pm

Join Puzzling Paul in this amazingly awesome magic show. One minute youwil be amazed – the next, rolling around laughing.

Boomchikkaboom Family Rave – Friday August at 11am and 2pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join Boomchikkaboom with the whole family for singing, dancing, parachute mayhem, bubbles and of course the snow machine.

Alison Metcalfe, deputy theatres Manager said “We’re thrilled to be a part of Calderdale’s Year of Culture and can’t wait to welcome young theatregoers to this one-of-a-kind festival.

"This festival is a fantastic way to introduce children to the wonders of theatre in a fun and accessible way and is all about encouraging creativity, imagination, and a love of live performance in our youngest audiences.”

CultureDale will also be running family craft activities throughout Calderdale in July and August, including the Tinker, Make Create Roadshow, bringing together local makers, artists, engineers, and crafters, for half day sessions in eight key Calderdale wards, where family activity is needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before that ,George Lewis and Susie McCabe Double Edinburgh Festival Preview is at the theatre on Friday July 19 at 8pm.

Ambition Academy presents Pure Imagination on Saturday July 20 at 5pm.

Tickets for shows at the Victoria Theatre: on 01422 351158 and online at https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/whats-on