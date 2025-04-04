Halifax Victoria theatre pantomime nominated for ensemble award

By Sue Wilkinson
Published 4th Apr 2025, 11:31 BST
The UK Pantomime Association has announced that last year’ pantomime Peter Pan at Halifax’s Victoria Theatre and cast members Nikki Schofield, Alanna Panditaratne, James Everest, Ariel Nyandoro, Jacob Stebbings have been nominated for Best Ensemble in their upcoming awardsO

The UK Pantomime Association was founded in 2021, and champions creativity, community and the experience of live entertainment.

Peter Pan proved popular with audiences and critics alike, being called ‘traditional panto at its best’ and ‘good family fun’ in a production in which the ensemble were integral to the show, performing energetic dance numbers in a variety of roles from pirates to eco-warriors out to protect Neverland.

The Victoria Theatre is looking ahead to another successful panto season with Beauty and the Beast which will be this year’s festive treat, running from December 12 to January 4.

Beauty and the Beast is presented once again by pantomime production company Imagine Theatre.

Imagine has been producing Halifax’s Christmas pantomimes at the Victoria Theatre for more than 10 years including Peter Pan, Sleeping Beauty, Jack and the Beanstalk, Beauty and the Beast, Snow White, Aladdin, Dick Whittington and Cinderella.

When an arrogant prince is cursed to live as a beast, his only hope of salvation is to find love before the last petal falls from an enchanted rose. Can village girl Belle see beyond appearances and learn to love a beast?

Make memories next festive season with the Christmas cracker full of the traditional panto ingredients you know and love, slapstick comedy, audience interaction and musical numbers.

The pantomime awards will be hosted on Sunday April 12 where winners will be announced.

