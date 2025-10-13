Hebden Bridge date for troubadour Beans on Toast - where to get tickets

Beans on Toast plays Hebden Bridge next month

Essex-born folk troubadour Beans on Toast has been charming audiences with his candid songwriting and engaging live performances for nearly two decades – and he is on his way to Calderdale.

Blending humour, politics, and storytelling, he has built a dedicated fanbase through constant touring, playing festivals across the globe and packing out venues big and small, while adding to a vast and varied discography that celebrates life and the human spirit with raw honesty, warmth, and wit.

His legendary live shows are unpredictable and full of heart, where the line between artist and audience disappears, and every gig, whether a heaving festival crowd or an intimate backroom gig, feels like a wild night with an old friend.

Recorded at Greenmount Studios in Leeds with The Beans on Toast Band, the new album titled Kill Them With Kindness is due for release December 1 and he is hitting the road on a promotional tour.

He stops at The Trades Club, Hebden Brigde on Tuesday November 25.

“We've done a few tours together, but this was our first venture into a studio. Each one of them is amazing, and together... well, I'm proper chuffed with how it sounds,” Beans on Toast said.

"This album is a bit of a juxtaposition, as is the title. There are songs that deal with the current state of the world. Wars, maniac leaders, the rise of AI and the fall of the establishment. Then there are songs about trees, late nights in music venues, art, love and my new cat. As usual, it's a time stamp of my thoughts and feelings from the past year on planet Earth.”