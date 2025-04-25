Hitmaker Betty Boo brings first UK tour to Hebden Bridge - this is when

Betty Boo will play the Trades Club in Hebden Bridge later this year

Betty Boo is back and will perform in venues around the UK for the first time this year – including in Hebden Bridge.

Celebrating the re-release of her classic 90s albums Boomania’ and GRRR! It’s Betty Boo – which will be available again on coloured vinyl, CD, and Cassette – the alias of London’s Alison Moira Clarkson will be embarking on what will be her first UK tour. Set to perform all of her hits from the albums plus cuts from 2022’s comeback Boomerang and last year’s top 40 smash Rip Up The Rulebook, fans can catch her at 15 venues nationwide this summer.

Hip-Hop pioneer and 90s icon is a platinum-selling, Brit, and Ivor Novello Award-winning singer-songwriter and rapper.

She is best known for her hits Doin’ The Do and Where Are You Baby? which propelled her into the spotlight in 1990.

In 2022 after a 30 -ear hiatus, Betty Boo made an unexpected return with the critically acclaimed, radio smash filled album Boomerang.

She followed this with her 2024 UK Top 40 album, Rip Up The Rulebook, which has been universally described as her best album to date.

Betty Boo’s hits remain deeply loved.

Betty Boo is at Hebden Bridge Trades Club on Friay June 20.

Tickets are on sale now at officialbettyboo.com