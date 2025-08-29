How you can watch Nile Rodgers at tonight's Piece Hall gig LIVE at home on your TV

Tonight’s gig at Halifax’s Piece Hall will be streamed live to people to watch from the comfort of their own homes.

For anyone who missed out on tickets to the Nile Rodgers and CHIC show, they can tune in online at 9pm instead.

Tonight’s concert – the last Live at The Piece Hall show this summer – is the first of the venue’s to ever be live streamed.

Tickets are £10 and money raised will support the We Are Family Foundation.

"I hope it’s wonderful,” said Nile, speaking to BBC Radio 6 DJ and Piece Hall patron Chris Hawkins.

"To see us live, it’s what it’s all about to me.”

For more details, visit https://lounges.tv/browse

Photos from tonight’s show will be on the Courier’s website tomorrow morning.