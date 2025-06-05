This summer’s Piece Hall gigs kick off tomorrow night with the first of two shows by indie legends James.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band will be supported by The K’s for both tomorrow’s night’s show and their second gig on Saturday night.

Here is everything you need to know if you are going to the concert.

What time are the doors open?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Piece Hall shows start tomorrow

Gates open at 6pm for general admission, accessible and VIP balcony and Live at Lounge customers.

The event will finish by approximately 10.30pm.

Last entry time is 8pm.

Anyone with a health issue, specific need, frontline shift workers or those who are unavoidably delayed should email [email protected].

James are playing two shows in Halifax

If you leave, you will not be able to be readmitted.

What songs are James likely to perform in 2025?

Looking at the band’s setlist for their gig at Cheltenham Racecourse on May 31, according to setlist.fm, they performed the following songs:

Getting Away With It (All Messed Up)

Ring the Bells

Leviathan

Way Over Your Head

Five-O

Waltzing Along

Come Home

Out to Get You

Shadow of a Giant

Moving On

Out of Our Heads

Heads

Tomorrow

Born of Frustration

Sit Down

Beautiful Beaches

Coming Home

Laid

Sound

Are children allowed to come?

Under 14’s must be accompanied by an adult, and under 6’s will not be permitted at the event.

Prams are not permitted.

Weather

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a standing outdoor evening concert so visitors are asked to keep British weather in mind.

The concert organisers recommend all concert goers should dress appropriately and be prepared if the ground is wet from rain in the days before the event.

Umbrellas are not allowed within the venue.

Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous.

The show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered should you chose to leave due to weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show will only be cancelled or stopped if the weather becomes dangerous.

Can I bring a chair?

Chairs, portable furniture or inflatables are not allowed into the venue. This does NOT include wheelchairs.

Can I bring food and drink inside?

No but organisers say there will be a wide array of food and drink stalls inside the venue.

Water bottles are not permitted into the event. There will be free drinking water available at the bars for all customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have a medical condition, then a doctor’s note will permit diet-specific food and drink only.

Are dogs allowed?

Animals are not permitted on site, with the exception of registered assistance dogs.

Bags policy

Bags larger than an A4 piece of paper are not permitted and rucksacks or backpacks of any size are not permitted.

All bags are subject to a search before entry.

Will vendors take cash or card?

All food concessions, plus Piece Hall operated bars and the merch stall are cashless. The independent bars may accept cash.

Can I buy official merchandise?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes, if available, official merchandise will be available to purchase within the venue.

Lost property

Any lost items can be reported to a staff member on the night. After the event, they can be reported by contacting the venue at [email protected].