Pop superstar Jess Glynne is coming to Halifax tomorrow night.

The singer, who has scored seven UK Number One singles, will perform at The Piece Hall.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight’s gig.

Who are the support acts?

Support will come from Issey Cross and The Mercians

What time are the doors open?

Doors open at 6pm for general admission, accessible and VIP balcony and Live at Lounge customers.

Last entry time is 8pm.

The show is part of Live at The Piece Hall 2024

Anyone with a health issue, specific need, frontline shift workers or those who are unavoidably delayed should email [email protected].

The event will finish by approximately 10.30pm.

What songs is Jess Glynne likely to perform at his show at The Piece Hall in Halifax?

Looking at the star’s setlist for her gig at Lincoln Castle in June, according to setlist.fm, she performed the following songs:

Silly Me

I'll Be There

123

My Love

Don't Be So Hard on Yourself

Do You Know About Love?

Thursday

Enough

Ain't Got Far to Go

Save Your Tears

Summer's Back

Right Here

You Can Find Me

Take Me Home

Easy

Friend of Mine

Rather Be

Hold My Hand

Getting inside the gig

All tickets are mobile entry so your phone is your ticket.

There are metal security arches at East Gate, South Gate and West Gate.

If you have specific medical needs that requires you to avoid the metal gates, take along an applicable certification and an alternative method will be adopted.

Medical help

First aid points will be clearly signed throughout the site.

Are children allowed?

Under six’s are not be permitted at the event. Under 14’s must be accompanied by an adult.

Prams are not permitted.

What about the weather?

This is a standing outdoor evening concert and all concert-goers are advised to dress appropriately and be prepared if the ground is wet from rain in the days before the event.

Umbrellas are not allowed within the venue.

Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous.

The show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered should you chose to leave due to weather.

Can I bring a chair?

No portable furniture – inflatable or otherwise – is permitted.

Can I take food and drink inside?

Visitors cannot bring food and drink into the venue but there are vendors inside.

Water bottles are not permitted. There will be free drinking water available at the bars for all customers.

If you have a medical condition, then a doctor’s note will permit diet-specific food and drink only.

Can I bring a bag?

Bags larger than an A4 piece of paper are not permitted. Rucksacks are not permitted, regardless of their size.

Banned items

Several items are prohibited. These include umbrellas, perfume or aftershave, glass, alcohol, large cameras and recording equipment.

Any other item which may cause danger or disruption to the event or to other visitors, or any items which a performing artist, their management, or an organiser request are prohibited are also not allowed.

There are no storage facilities at the venue and the venue says it is not responsible for any prohibited items surrendered at entry.

Is the concert cashless?

All food concessions, plus Piece Hall-operated bars and the merchandise stall are cashless. The independent bars inside may accept cash.

Yes, if available, official merchandise will be available to purchase within the venue.

Yes, if available, official merchandise will be available to purchase within the venue.

Readmittance policy

Once you leave the venue, you will not be allowed back in.