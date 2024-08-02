Celebrating Yorkshire Day under blue skies, the sold-out crowd was treated to another unforgettable night with the British music icon and his band, who last headlined the historic Halifax venue in 2022.

Addressing the packed crowd, Gallagher said: “Thank you for an amazing night. I love you… and not just because it’s Yorkshire Day!”

The night was a set of two halves that included a wide selection of Oasis classics as well as featuring a cross section of material from the past dozen years of his highly successful career as a solo artist.

Noel’s High Flying Birds kicked off the night with singles from most recent album Council Skies starting with Pretty Boy before segueing into the title track.

A.K.A… What a Life!, If I Had A Gun…, Heat Of The Moment, Dead in the Water and more then filled the night, before the band switched to a series of Oasis classics including Talk Tonight, Whatever, Half the World Away, The Masterplan and Little by Little.

A crowd-pleasing encore saw the night end with Stand By Me, Live Forever and an anthemic Don’t Look Back in Anger.

Opening the night was rising singer-songwriter Andrew Cushin.

The summer continues at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall on Friday (August 2) with The Verve legend Richard Ashcroft before punk pioneers The Stranglers (August 3).

