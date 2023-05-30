Joe Sumner to join music legend Sting as special guest on tour - including at Halifax's Piece Hall

Sumner formed Fiction Plane more than 20 years ago releasing debut album Everything Will Never Be Ok in 2003. After three further albums and supporting The Police on their 2007 reunion tour the band parted ways in 2015.

Since then, Sumner has enjoyed a successful solo career creating indie folk pop masterpieces. His first solo album, Sunshine In The Night, is slated for release this autumn and earlier this year he released live EP, ‘Feelin’ The Love, Tastin’ The Fear’.

Speaking about joining the My Songs UK dates, Sumner said: “It is always an honour to perform on my dad’s shows. I’m in a very fortunate position to be given this opportunity and I have had a great time touring with him over the years.”

