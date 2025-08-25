Khruangbin on tour: 21 photos as fans enjoy mesmerising night at Halifax's Piece Hall

A Texan trio enjoying global success lit up The Piece Hall in Halifax last night.

Khruangbin gave the sold-out crowd a spellbinding show, with bassist Laura Lee Ochoa, guitarist Marko Speer and drummer DJ Johnson captivating fans.

They blended tracks from their acclaimed new album ‘A LA SALA’ with fan favourites from across their catalogue.

Highlights included ‘May Ninth’, ‘Pon Pón’, ‘Hold Me Up (Thank You)’, alongside ‘White Gloves’, ‘Mr White’ and ‘So We Won’t Forget’.

There was a performance of ‘Maria También’ before an encore of ‘Evan Finds the Third Room’ and ‘People Everywhere (Still Alive)’.

The show kicked off with support from singer-songwriter NoSo.

There is just one more show left of Live at The Piece Hall 2025 – Nile Rodgers & CHIC, who are performing on Friday night.

Photos courtesy of The Piece Hall and Cuffe and Taylor.

Khruangbin fans at The Piece Hall last night

Khruangbin fans

Khruangbin fans

The show mesmerised the crowd

