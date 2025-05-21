Gaga was award the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction for her Super Bowl work in New Orleans

Lady Gaga has earned her latest award at the Sports Emmy Awards on Tuesday night (May 20 2025.)

The singer earned the Outstanding Musical Direction for her for singing “Hold My Hand” ahead of the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

The win now puts her just one award win away from joining the ranks of other EGOT members - but what does she need and what is an EGOT?

The awards continue to roll in for Lady Gaga, as her latest gong sees her on the path to join the ranks of other EGOT individuals - the grand slam of entertainment.

Gaga’s latest victory comes at the Sports Emmy Awards held at the Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City on Tuesday night (May 20 2025), where the singer was awarded the Outstanding Musical Direction for her for singing Hold My Hand at the Super Bowl LIX pre-show.

With her recent victory as the Sports Emmy Awards, Lady Gaga is one award win away from earning an EGOT. | PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images

The singer used the opportunity during the performance to pay tribute to the 14 people who died during a terror attack on Bourbon Street in January this year, accompanied by a local gospel choir and the Oscar-nominated Top Gun: Maverick single on a piano in the middle of the iconic New Orleans street.

The win means that Lady Gaga now has an Emmy, an Oscar, and 14 Grammys. She won the Oscar for Best Original Song for “Shallow” from her film A Star Is Born. She only needs one more award to earn the coveted EGOT status - a Tony award.

What is an EGOT?

An EGOT is an acronym for the four major American entertainment awards:

Emmy (for television achievements)

Grammy (for music and audio recording achievements)

Oscar (Academy Award, for film achievements)

Tony (for live Broadway theatre achievements)

Achieving EGOT status means that an individual has won at least one competitive award in each of these four categories. It's considered one of the highest honours in the entertainment industry, often referred to as the "grand slam" of American entertainment.

Who has already attained EGOT status before Lady Gaga?

There are currently 21 individuals who have achieved competitive EGOT status. Some notable EGOT winners before Lady Gaga's recent win include:

Richard Rodgers (the first person to achieve EGOT status in 1962)

Helen Hayes

Rita Moreno

John Gielgud

Audrey Hepburn

Marvin Hamlisch

Jonathan Tunick

Mel Brooks

Mike Nichols

Whoopi Goldberg

Scott Rudin

Robert Lopez (the youngest and fastest to achieve it)

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Tim Rice

John Legend

Alan Menken

Jennifer Hudson

Viola Davis

Elton John

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (as a songwriting duo)

It's worth noting that a few other individuals have achieved a non-competitive EGOT, meaning one of their awards was honorary rather than competitive (e.g., Barbra Streisand, Liza Minnelli, James Earl Jones, Harry Belafonte, Quincy Jones, Frank Marshal.)

