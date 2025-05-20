Are we familiar with PRESIDENT already, ahead of their festival debut at Download 2025?

The mysteries ahead of Download Festival 2025 continue as speculation mounts who are, or is, PRESIDENT.

With a show in London on July 30 2025 ahead of their festival debut, the line-up for the band remains unknown.

However, some fans are almost certain it’s one of the UK’s most popular power-pop band members from the ‘00s.

It’s one of the mysteries surrounding Download Festival 2025, right up there with who might perform a secret set and this year's drink prices.

But since the line up announcement and the recent release of the timetable for this year’s metal festival at Castle Donnington, one name has truly captured fans' attention: PRESIDENT .

Fans think that this 00s power-pop member could be the person behind Download Festival's mystery act, PRESIDENT. | Provided

With a press image showing a masked figure with their face in their palms, and a rather solemn Facebook presence following only four artists – The Cure , Deftones , Underoath , and Mogwai – this act is currently the talk of Download Festival.

Adding to the intrigue, the group released their first single, In The Name of the Father , on May 15, 2025. So, one eye is firmly on the UK singles chart this week, while the other is searching for clues about the act's identity.

And of course, the internet has put on its investigative hat and is almost certain it knows who PRESIDENT is, or at least who one of the members could be.

Most fans think that, based on the image presented, that the main person fronting PRESIDENT is none other than Charlie Simpson - known for his time in Busted and Fightstar .

Aside from the image, there are other hints that come from the bands that PRESIDENT follow on Facebook; all acts that at one stage Simpson has referenced as an influence on his song-writing style.

For example, Fightstar has covered The Cure's In Between Days with Simpson stating that the group have been a huge influence on him from a very young age, and covering their song was a tribute.

Simpsons has also repeatedly cited Deftones (particularly Chino Moreno's vocals and Around the Fur) as a massive inspiration, shaping his approach to combining aggressive and melodic vocals. Fightstar has even covered Deftones' Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away) multiple times live, as noted on Setlist.fm .

What time are PRESIDENT performing at Download Festival 2025?

PRESIDENT is scheduled to perform at Download Festival 2025 on June 15th, at 4:25 PM on The Dogtooth Stage.

Who do you think are the minds, or the mind, behind PRESIDENT and do you think it is the member of Busted and Fightstar? Let us know your theories by leaving a comment down below.