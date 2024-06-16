Live at The Piece Hall: 10 photos from last night's Annie Mac show as she declares 'it's so good to be in West Yorkshire' with her and Jake Shears hosting huge party in Halifax's Piece Hall

By Sarah Fitton
Published 16th Jun 2024, 12:59 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2024, 12:59 BST
The courtyard at Halifax’s historic Piece Hall became one huge dancefloor when Annie Mac brought her club night Before Midnight to the town last night.

The legendary DJ was joined by Scissor Sisters singer Jake Shears – both providing some incredible tunes to keep people on their feet.

"It’s so good to be in West Yorkshire,” Annie declared, as the crowd were treated to some golden evening sunlight.

Gina Breeze opened the show before Before Midnight gave fans more than four hours of non-stop, full-on dance music.

Live at The Piece Hall continues tonight with Nile Rodgers & CHIC, followed by Crowded House on Wednesday, Grace Jones on Saturday and Bryan Adams next Sunday.

Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Trust.

People enjoying the show at The Piece Hall last night

People enjoying the show at The Piece Hall last night

People enjoying the show at The Piece Hall last night Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

The Piece Hall courtyard was bathed in a golden evening light for the show

The Piece Hall courtyard was bathed in a golden evening light for the show

The Piece Hall courtyard was bathed in a golden evening light for the show Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Annie Mac

Annie Mac

Annie Mac Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Trust

Scissor Sisters star Jake Shears

Scissor Sisters star Jake Shears

Scissor Sisters star Jake Shears Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Related topics:HalifaxWest Yorkshire