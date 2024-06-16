The legendary DJ was joined by Scissor Sisters singer Jake Shears – both providing some incredible tunes to keep people on their feet.

"It’s so good to be in West Yorkshire,” Annie declared, as the crowd were treated to some golden evening sunlight.

Gina Breeze opened the show before Before Midnight gave fans more than four hours of non-stop, full-on dance music.

Live at The Piece Hall continues tonight with Nile Rodgers & CHIC, followed by Crowded House on Wednesday, Grace Jones on Saturday and Bryan Adams next Sunday.

Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Trust.

