Who is playing at The Piece Hall this summer: All the acts taking to the stage at Halifax's Piece Hall for 34 epic gigs from Biffy Clyro to Blondie and McFly

The Piece Hall in Halifax is gearing up for its biggest summer of music yet.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Nov 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 18:02 BST

There are 34 shows taking place in the historic courtyard this year with some incredible names in store.

Headliners for the concerts, co-promoted by The Piece Hall and Cuffe and Taylor, include Biffy Clyro, Blondie, Tom Jones and many, many more.

Last year saw tens of thousands of music fans flocking to the iconic venue to enjoy shows in its beautiful open-air courtyard.

Here we have put together a list of all the acts who will be performing.

For more details about the summer shows and all events at The Piece Hall – including how to buy tickets – visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk .

Nile Rodgers is returning to The Piece Hall in Halifax with Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Deco on June 16

Nile Rodgers is returning to The Piece Hall in Halifax with Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Deco on June 16

Nile Rodgers is returning to The Piece Hall in Halifax with Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Deco on June 16

Tom Odell will perform on June 30

Tom Odell will perform on June 30

Tom Odell will perform on June 30

Loyle Carner will play on July 9

Loyle Carner will play on July 9

Loyle Carner will play on July 9

Richard Ashcroft is performing on August 2

Richard Ashcroft is performing on August 2

Richard Ashcroft is performing on August 2

