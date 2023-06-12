George Ezra, Limp Bizkit, Queens of the Stone Age, Madness, James and Sting are just some of the acts performing.

Here is everything you need to know if you’re coming to any of the shows or want to visit The Piece Hall and its businesses this summer.

How many concerts are taking place?

Some small roads around The Piece Hall will be shut

There are 22 gigs happening – the most shows for any year of Live at The Piece Hall yet.

The first concert is Madness on Friday (June 16) and the final one is The Charlatans and Johnny Marr on August 26.

What time do gates open and what time will the shows finish?

Gates open at 6pm. The Piece Hall says show times are always subject to change but entertainment is expected to start at 7pm and finish at 11pm.

There are some music icons coming to Halifax for the shows

Once you leave the arena you will not be allowed back in.

Can I visit The Piece Hall on concert days?

Yes. The Piece Hall and its businesses will be open as normal until 4pm on show days.

The Anne Lister sculpture has been removed for the summer and will return to the courtyard in September.

George Ezra is among the acts playing

Are roads being closed?

Some of the smaller roads directly around The Piece Hall are being closed on the days of the concerts including Thomas Street and Blackedge.

Where to park and public transport

The Piece Hall does not have a car park but there are public car parks and on-street parking all across Halifax town centre.

The venue is around five-minutes’ walk away from Halifax Bus Station and just a few minutes’ walk from Halifax Railway Station.

What are the different tickets on sale?

There are three ticket types:

General admission giving access to the general courtyard area.

Balcony ticket giving access to the upper covered balcony level with exclusive access to bar and toilet facilities.

The Live at Lounge offering access to a private area with exclusive bar, toilet facilities and a covered viewing gallery. This VIP package includes fast track entry to the venue, a welcome champagne or cocktail drink, a souvenir goodie bag with limited edition merchandise, and an exclusive food menu.

Where is the box office?

A box office will be available at each event night at the Westgate in The Orange Box.

Will concerts still go ahead if it rains?

Yes. Concerts will only ever be cancelled if the weather conditions become dangerous.

But you cannot bring an umbrella so concert-goers are urged to dress appropriately. There will be no refunds offered should you chose to leave due to weather.

What to bring and bag policy

Food and drink are not permitted but there are traders selling these inside the venue.

One 500ml sealed water bottle or an empty reusable plastic water bottle is permitted per person (not glass or metal). There is free drinking water available at the bars.

You cannot bring a chair. Concerts at The Piece Hall are standing and no portable furniture, inflatable or otherwise, is permitted.

Animals are not permitted on site, with the exception of registered assistance dogs.

Only bags the same size or smaller than an A4 piece of paper are allowed. All bags are subject to a search so people are urged to avoid bringing one where they can as this should speed up their entry inside.

Any cameras that are deemed as “professional” will not be permitted into the arena.

Can children attend?

Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult. Children under six will not be permitted.

Can I smoke?