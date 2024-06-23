The diva was on fine form as she presented a host of her hits including ‘Nightclubbing’, ‘Private Life’, ‘Love Is The Drug’, ‘Pull Up To The Bumper’, and ‘Slave To The Rhythm’ to the sun-drenched crowd.

Fans kept the star on stage for an acapella rendition of ‘La Vie en Rose’.

The set had been opened by Stone Foundation.

This summers concerts continue tonight when Bryan Adams will take to the stage.

He will be followed by Placebo on Tuesday, Air on Wednesday, Michael Kiwanuka on Thursday and Underworld on Friday night.

Final tickets are on sale now via ticketmaster.co.uk.

