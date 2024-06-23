Live at The Piece Hall 2024: 12 photos as Grace Jones brings New York disco scene to Halifax with a stunning show at The Piece Hall last night

By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 18:18 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2024, 18:19 BST
International style icon and queen of the New York disco scene Grace Jones gave Halifax a spectacular show at The Piece Hall last night.

The diva was on fine form as she presented a host of her hits including ‘Nightclubbing’, ‘Private Life’, ‘Love Is The Drug’, ‘Pull Up To The Bumper’, and ‘Slave To The Rhythm’ to the sun-drenched crowd.

Fans kept the star on stage for an acapella rendition of ‘La Vie en Rose’.

The set had been opened by Stone Foundation.

This summers concerts continue tonight when Bryan Adams will take to the stage.

He will be followed by Placebo on Tuesday, Air on Wednesday, Michael Kiwanuka on Thursday and Underworld on Friday night.

Final tickets are on sale now via ticketmaster.co.uk.

Grace Jones at The Piece Hall

Grace Jones at The Piece Hall

Grace Jones at The Piece Hall

Grace Jones at The Piece Hall

Grace Jones at The Piece Hall

Grace Jones at The Piece Hall

Enjoying the show

Enjoying the show

Enjoying the show

Grace Jones

Grace Jones

Grace Jones

