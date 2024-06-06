Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first of what is set to be an epic series of shows at Halifax’s Piece Hall this summer takes place tomorrow.

Legends Blondie will kick off this year’s series of concerts which will also see McFly, Rick Astley and more coming to the historic courtyard to perform at Live at The Piece Hall – a partnership between promoters Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall.

Here is everything you need to know if you are going to one of the gigs.

Getting in

All tickets are mobile entry so your phone is your ticket.

There are metal security arches at East Gate, South Gate and West Gate. If you have specific medical needs that requires you to avoid the metal gates, take along an applicable certification and an alternative method will be adopted.

What time do shows start and finish?

Gates open at 6pm for general admission, accessible and VIP balcony and Live at Lounge customers.

Last entry time is 8pm.

The event will finish by approximately 11pm.

Medical help

First aid points will be clearly signed throughout the site.

Festival Angels – volunteer teams – will be on hand throughout the venue with essential items such as sun tan lotion, after-sun, plasters, foil blankets and sanitary products.

Are children allowed at the gigs?

Under six’s are not be permitted at the event. Under 14’s must be accompanied by an adult.

Prams are not permitted.

What about the weather?

This is a standing outdoor evening concert and all concert-goers are advised to dress appropriately and be prepared if the ground is wet from rain in the days before the event.

Umbrellas are not allowed within the venue.

Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous.

The show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered should you chose to leave due to weather.

Can I bring a chair?

No portable furniture – inflatable or otherwise – is permitted.

Can I bring a dog?

Animals are not permitted on site, with the exception of registered assistance dogs.

If you require to bring a registered assistant dog, email [email protected].

Food and drink

Visitors cannot bring food and drink into the venue but there are vendors inside.

Water bottles are not permitted. There will be free drinking water available at the bars for all customers.

If you have a medical condition, then a doctor’s note will permit diet-specific food and drink only.

Can I bring a bag?

Bags larger than an A4 piece of paper are not permitted.

Banned items

Several items are prohibited. These include umbrellas, perfume or aftershave, glass, alcohol, large cameras and recording equipment.

Any other item which may cause danger or disruption to the event or to other visitors, or any items which a performing artist, their management, or an organiser request are prohibited are also not allowed.

There are no storage facilities at the venue and the venue says it is not responsible for any prohibited items surrendered at entry.

Are the concerts cashless?

All food concessions, plus Piece Hall-operated bars and the merchandise stall are cashless. The independent bars inside may accept cash.

Can I buy official merchandise?

Yes, if available, official merchandise will be available to purchase within the venue.

Readmittance policy

Once you leave the venue, you will not be allowed back in.

What if I lose my wallet while I’m there?

You can report any lost items to a staff member on the night. After the event, contact the venue on [email protected] to enquire if an item has been located.

