Live at The Piece Hall 2024: 'Bear with us' plea from Halifax's Piece Hall as it starts gearing up for epic summer concerts including McFly, Rick Astley and Biffy Clyro

By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd May 2024, 18:00 BST
The team at Halifax’s Piece Hall is urging visitors to ‘bear with’ them as they start getting the historic building ready for this summer’s huge gigs.

They say work is now starting to prepare for the shows, the first of which is a Blondie concert on Friday, June 7.

But they have stressed that the building and its independent shops, cafes, bars and restaurants will be open as usual.

The Piece Hall has posted on social media today: “Heads up, Halifax! Things are about to look a little different around here!

The Piece Hall is starting to prepare for this summer's concerts

"We're gearing up to host our biggest summer of live shows ever so you might spot some changes happening in the courtyard as we turn it into one of the UK's premier music venues.

"But don't worry, our amazing independent shops, cafes and bars are open as usual!

"Wander all three floors and maybe catch a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes action.

"Thanks for bearing with us while we get stage-ready.”

This summer will see the most number of concerts of any year so far held at The Piece Hall.

The huge names coming to Halifax include Tom Jones, Biffy Clyro, Rick Astley, Bryan Adams and Mc Fly.

