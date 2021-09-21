Manchester band entertains the crowd at Calderdale gig

Slow Readers Club at the Trades Club, Hebden Bridge. Picture: JP Brown

Since forming way back in 2003 (back then, with a slightly different lineup, they were known as Omerta) Slow Readers Club has worked their way up and honed their unique blend of ominous industrial post-punk and pints-in-the-air anthemic indie rock.

Almost two decades, five albums and almost too many gigs to mention later, they now have an army of dedicated followers, and have sold out the 3500+ capacity Manchester Apollo.

Ahead of their forthcoming European tour, the band took it back to their roots for a very intimate warmup gig at the Hebden Bridge Trades Club on Sunday, playing fan favourites and newer tracks from their latest album, the appropriately titled ’91 Days in Isolation’.

There were no tickets for the gig – everyone in attendance was a lucky prize draw winner as part of the Passport: Back to Our Roots fundraising campaign that ran in 2020, raising over £137,000 for the UK’s grassroots music scene hard hit during the pandemic, organised by registered charities the Music Venue Trust and Manchester venue/promoter Band on the Wall.